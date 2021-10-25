Cop in trouble as woman hangs self

Chennai :

The deceased Vigneshwari (27) of Srinivasapuram had participated in national-level athletic events when she was in school, said police.





Though she has two children from her marital life, police said she had been in a relationship with the police head constable, Mukilan, for about two years after her husband separated from her due to differences. Mukilan too is married and has a family, said police.





On Saturday night, the police head constable, who was in Vigneshwari’s house, ran out of the house shouting that Vigneshwari committed suicide by hanging.





On information, Foreshore Estate police rushed to the spot and retrieved her body for post-mortem. On suspicion, the head constable was picked up for interrogation.





The head constable reportedly told police that he visited Vigneshwari’s house since she called and cried over the phone about the harassment by her husband. “But he has landed in trouble since she ended her life when he was present at the house,” said police.





A senior police officer said post-mortem has confirmed that it was a suicide since there were no other injuries on her body. “However, we have detained the constable for further investigation,” the official added.