Mon, Oct 25, 2021

Interrogation of 4 held leads to seizure of 1 more idol

Published: Oct 25,202103:16 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Following the custodial interrogation of four arrested with two antique idols a week ago in Maduranthagam and Vellore, the Idol Wing sleuths recovered one more idol, that of Lord Krishna, weighing 185 grams, based on the confession of the accused.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
According to a note from the Idol Wing, the left hand and leg of the idol were found cut. The accused were trying to sell the same for Rs 3 lakh. Sleuths had last Sunday arrested seven suspects and seized two idols, including one antique idol of Meenakshi Amman.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations