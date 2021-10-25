Interrogation of 4 held leads to seizure of 1 more idol

Following the custodial interrogation of four arrested with two antique idols a week ago in Maduranthagam and Vellore, the Idol Wing sleuths recovered one more idol, that of Lord Krishna, weighing 185 grams, based on the confession of the accused.
Chennai:
According to a note from the Idol Wing, the left hand and leg of the idol were found cut. The accused were trying to sell the same for Rs 3 lakh. Sleuths had last Sunday arrested seven suspects and seized two idols, including one antique idol of Meenakshi Amman.
