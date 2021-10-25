Five including woman arrested in connection with Anna Nagar burglary case

Chennai :

The main accused Dinakaran is said to be the close associate of an infamous burglar, Tiruvarur Murugan, who died in October last year and the person has been identified as Siva of Uthankarai. The other two are Mohan and Lokesh.





While a portion of jewellery has been retrieved, a hunt has been launched for two more men to retrieve the remaining valuables. The gang is suspected to have carried out burglaries in different parts of the State, said police.





On October 2, about 70 sovereigns of jewellery, Rs 15 lakh worth of diamond jewels and silver articles worth Rs 4 lakh were stolen from the house of travel firm owner, D Elangaovan (54), in Anna Nagar West.