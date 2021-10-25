Home-alone woman gagged, robbed by ‘couple’ posing as kin

Chennai :

The victim Pushpalatha (19) was alone at her house in Kurinji Nagar at Agaramthen since her father Ravi, a carpenter, was out for work while her mother Suguna had gone to Pallikaranai for personal work, said police.





A man and a woman, who reached Ravi’s house posing as a couple, informed Pushpalatha that they were distant relatives to the family and have come to invite Ravi and family for a wedding. Believing them, Pushpalatha let them inside the house and fetched them water to drink. However, instead of taking out the invite, the duo fished out a knife from their bag and threatened the young woman not to raise her voice.





They also had a nylon rope with which they tied up Pushpalatha after which they gagged her with a piece of cloth. They later allegedly opened the cupboard and escaped with jewellery.





Suguna who reached the house in the evening found her daughter lying unconscious and inquiries revealed about the arrival of the ‘guests’. Based on their complaint, Selaiyur police registered a case and collected CCTV footage from the locality.