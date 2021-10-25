Identify stressed and slow learners, govt schools told

Chennai :

The move by the School Education Department came against the backdrop of complaints that many students of higher classes, who were confined to home for the last one and a half years due to the COVID-induced lockdown, were facing several learning issues, which were noticed after the physical classes resumed on September 1.





A senior official with the Education Department said that for the “slow learners”, which would be identified especially in Class 10, the scheme will provide additional assistance to perform in the board exams.





“Similarly, students of Classes 10 to 12 with ‘learning disabilities’ will also be identified and would be offered help to gain confidence to perform well in the annual exams,” he said adding, “these students will be given special coaching in the weekends and also during vacations”.





The official said that, unlike regular classes, special coaching will enhance strategies that would develop the performance of the students and help them to perform better.





The official also pointed out that due to the COVID-induced lockdown several students in the government and government-aided schools, who were coming from an economically poor background, were under severe stress since they do not even have access to online classes compared to their counterparts in the private schools.





“A counselling team comprising teachers and experts will also identify these students, who were under mental stress, and provide them with the required help to come out of their pressure,” he said adding that “the counselling will include giving personality development and motivational training” as well.