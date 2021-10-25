Rs 22L fine collected for dumping waste in public places

Chennai :

According to a civic body press release, Rs 11.53 lakh was collected from October 10 to 23 for dumping garbage and Rs 11.12 lakh for dumping construction waste.





“We have instructed the public to segregate garbage and earmarked 15 locations across the city to dump construction waste. Action will be taken against those who dump waste in public places under Solid Waste Management Rules 2019,” the release said.





According to the rules, Rs 500 will be collected from persons throwing garbage in public and private places and Rs 100 from individuals who refuse to segregate waste. From apartments and bulk waste generators, Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively will be collected for failing to segregate waste.





For dumping construction waste, Rs 2,000 (up to one tonne) and Rs 5,000 (more than one tonne) will be collected as a penalty.





“A certain portion of wet waste collected every day is sent to processing centres to produce manure and biogas. Dry waste is sent for recycling,” the civic body said.