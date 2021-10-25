Naruvi hospital holds seminar, discusses care for accident victims

Chennai :

The seminar, presided over by Dr Paul Henry, executive director, Naruvi Hospitals, was conducted on Saturday to observe World Trauma Day. Surgeons, including Dr Ponnilavan, spoke on emergency treatment, while Dr Aravind touched upon emergency care for paediatric victims and Dr Shainika shared insights on performing critical eye surgeries.





More than 80 doctors from various hospitals in Vellore and senior doctors from Naruvi participated in the seminar.





Launched in February by Dr GV Sampath, Naruvi Hospitals is a 500-bed state-of-the-art super speciality hospital, a first of its kind in Vellore set up with technical collaboration with the US-based Henry Ford Health System.