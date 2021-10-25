Onion, tomato prices drop but other veggies get dearer

Chennai :

“Till last week, onions and tomatoes were being sold for Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg, respectively. After rains decreased in states cultivating them, supply improved to 60 trucks of onions and 70 trucks of tomatoes. Now, onions are sold for Rs 30 and tomatoes Rs 35 – Rs 40 per kg,” said S Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Semi-Wholesalers’ Welfare Association.





The sales fell after Ayudha Pooja, which led to wastage. To avoid this, traders bought only a limited stock of vegetables. “But the demand went up, which sent the prices up by 30 per cent. The price will fluctuate as there will be supply shortage when the monsoon begins,” Muthukumar added.





Beans are sold for Rs 70 – Rs 80 per kg, carrots Rs 60 – Rs 70, chillies Rs 30 – Rs 35, and brinjal and ladies finger for Rs 30.





Meanwhile, fruit traders rued that their business has remained stagnant. The prices had gone down after Ayudha Pooja, they said, adding that it was unlikely to improve during Deepavali, as it is the season for clothing and jewellery.





Apples are sold for Rs 100 per kg, pomegranate Rs 80 – 100, sweet lime Rs 20 – Rs 25 and grapes Rs 40 – Rs 50.