Corporation to convert Victoria Hall into performance space

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, the civic body had proposed a plan to convert the heritage building into a city museum and performing space in January. However, the proposal was delayed due to several reasons, including the pandemic.





“Now, we have invited architects and consultants to prepare a detailed plan for the restoration project. The plan will include dismantling unsafe or dilapidated areas, and also details of architectural, structural, electrical, interiors and other aspects of the structure,” the official said.





It is learnt that the State Tourism Department has agreed to provide Rs 40 crore for the restoration project. Once the Victoria Hall is converted into a city museum, the civic body would allow artists and exhibitors to take the hall on rent for exhibitions, which would help fetch revenue for its upkeep.





The outdoor lawns will host performances of rural and folk art, contemporary and street theatre, and other art forms that can be performed outdoors. Indoor galleries will support performances, talks, lecture-demonstrations, film screenings and other such functions. The premise would also have an art café, souvenir shop or a retail shop that could generate additional revenue.





The Corporation had planned to renovate the Victoria Hall and floated tenders earlier. But the project hit a roadblock owing to non-availability of skilled labourers who are trained in renovating heritage structures. Studies were conducted along with the experts from Anna University and IIT-Madras to assess the damages.





The civic body has already removed the compound wall that separated Victoria Hall from Ripon Building to bring the two heritage buildings inside the same premises, and works to create pathways connecting the two buildings are completed.