All govt HQ hospitals to have paediatric ICU in two months

Chennai :

Though most paediatric COVID cases are asymptomatic and very few of them require intensive care, the State Health Department is preparing additional beds as those below 18 years of age are not vaccinated.





“The PICUs are being made ready by the National Health Mission and State Health Department to ensure that there are adequate beds available to handle a possible third wave. The units will have additional oxygen facilities and ventilator support so that children with comorbidities can be monitored as they fall under high risk of mortality,” said Dr S Srinivasan, State Neonatal Intensive Care Unit coordinator.





PICUs are already ready at district headquarters hospitals in Chennai—Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital and Institute of Child Health.





“We are waiting for the rollout of vaccines for children, especially in the 12-18 years age group as they remain in the highest risk of infection category,” he added.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that the number of COVID cases among children in the State remained low and there was a continuous decline in the cases. However, we need to stay prepared and thus, intensive care units are being prepared.