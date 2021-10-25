Survey finds 50 percent Chennai dogs not vaccinated

Chennai :

With rabies cases steadily being reported at government hospitals, a survey to ascertain the causes and concerns was conducted among 223 people in and around Chennai to know how much people were aware of rabies and dog bite management.





Though 90 per cent of then knew about the fatality of rabies, only 23 per cent had knowledge on the 10-day observation period for dogs suspected to have contracted rabies.





At least 62 per cent of the dogs were semi-owned, but the awareness of measures to take post dog bite was as low as 23 per cent.





While 91 per cent were aware of active immunisation post vaccination, that this has to be followed up immediately after exposure was known to only 30 per cent. About 22 per cent preferred traditional treatment but nobody knew of passive immunisation.





A photographic capture survey of free-roaming dogs to estimate population size revealed that 19 to 69 free-roaming dogs per km were covered across the 15 zones in Greater Chennai Corporation.





The survey stated the density of houses, bakeries and garbage piles were significant predictors of free-roaming dog population size.





The study concluded that even though people have basic awareness on rabies transmission and post exposure prophylaxis, knowledge was lacking on the need to increase vaccination of dogs.