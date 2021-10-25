Chennai drone firm to undertake postal delivery in remote a

Chennai :

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of TN-based Garuda Aerospace, is on cloud nine. He came into the limelight during the lockdown for deploying drones to spray sanitisers across the country and recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented one of his premium drones.





He briefed Modi about the drones used in Varanasi constituency. Following the meeting, Garuda Aerospace was asked to undertake postal delivery through drones, especially to remote areas.





“We successfully completed tests to deliver parcels and couriers for the Indian government and Defence forces through drones. Following that, we have been asked to deliver posts, mainly in rural areas, where travel is difficult,” Agnishwar told DT Next.





According to him, delivery of posts through drones will drastically reduce the time and cost of delivery. “For delivering posts through drones for up to 7 kms it will take hardly 5 to 7 minutes and for delivery up to 20 kms it will take 20 minutes,” said Agnishwarar.





“We charge Rs 80 per delivery at present and if more deliveries are undertaken the delivery charges can be reduced by Rs 40 per delivery. For the purpose of postal delivery, Garuda Aerospace has planned to manufacture 1,000 extra drones,” he said, adding, that Garuda Aerospace, which grew from a start-up to a leader in drone technology in India, is planning to export drones to foreign countries and for the purpose the company has planned to manufacture 75,000 to 1 lakh drones by 2023.