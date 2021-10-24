Social distancing takes a break as Chennaiites flock to markets ahead of Deepavali

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government had a week ago allowed places of worship to open on all days of the week. In Saturday, the government announced another order allowing intra and inter-district and inter-state air-conditioned buses, except Kerala to occupy 100% seats from November 1.





"All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate basis," reads the order. As per the official release, Cinema theatre halls can fill up 100 per cent seats from November 1st. Bars in the state can reopen once again. However, functions and political gatherings are still banned in the state.



