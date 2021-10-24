Assisted living services in the city witnessed 50 pc increase post-pandemic

Chennai :

Nagarajan, an 84-year-old, living at Athulya Assisted Living, said that he live alone for five years, and this pandemic made him realize that living alone was not for him anymore. He has been depended on the maid to help with cleaning the house and getting my groceries and medicines whenever he needed them.





“During the lockdown, as my maid could not make it to work, the situation made me look for help desperately as my maid was unable to make it. Though I got what I needed for my survival through my children who are staying abroad, it gave me fear and anxiety thinking about what will happen next. Getting to understand technology at the age of 84 was something impossible,” said Nagarajan.





“It was my son’s friend who enquired about assisted living facilities in the city and convinced my son to avail of their services. Though I was skeptical about the whole idea, now still have my freedom with the help I need,” he added.





The absence of domestic help for the elderly population living alone during the pandemic had created awareness of the concept of assisted living services. During the outbreak of COVID-19, many were helpless on how to survive alone without family members or maids and struggled a lot. But when the city was hit by a second wave a few decided to join an assisted living service.





“There has been a 35 percent to 40 percent increase in admissions post the pandemic. Pre-COVID, there was 100 bed, but now it has expanded to more prominent places with 250 bedded facilities. The senior citizens are sent here majorly for clinical aspects because it was difficult for nursing assistants during the lockdown. We also ensure that the elderly people are not isolated but keep them engaged through some activities like games, yoga, drawing, and ect,” said Srinivasan G, CEO – Athulya.





This rising demand can be attributed to the changing perception about assisted living centers and increased awareness of the idea of moving from retirement homes to senior care. Also, these assisted living have been getting frequent calls enquiring about the facilities for their family member who do not wish to relocate to another country.





“Earlier, nobody was willing to stay at an assisted living place, after many senior citizens who were staying alone suffered during the pandemic now the occupancy has increased by 50 percent with 60 – 95 years old people. We provide individual rooms to elderly people, nursing service is available round the clock, and importance is given to cleanliness. Though the residency is fully occupied we have been getting frequent inquiries to join their parents who are alone in the city,” said Surya Baskar, Propriter of Akshara living service – Old age home at Ayanambakkam.