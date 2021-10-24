Woman home alone gagged and robbed by duo posing as relatives

Chennai :

Selaiyur police have launched a hunt for a duo including a woman, who entered a house posing as relatives on the pretext of giving wedding invitation and escapee with gold jewels and cash after tying a woman alone at home ang gagging her on Saturday evening.





The victim Pushpalatha (19) was alone at her house in Kurinji Nagar at Agaramthen since her father Ravi, a carpenter, was out for work, while his mother Suguna had gone to Pallikaranai for a personal work, said police.





A man and a woman who reached Ravi's house posing as a couple informed Pushpalatha that they were distant relative to the family and that they have come to invite Ravi and family for a wedding.





Believing them, Pushpalatha let them inside the house and fetched them water to drink. However, instead of taking out the invite, the duo fished out a knife from their bag and threatened the young woman not to raise her voice.





They also had a nylon rope with which Pushpalatha was tied up and gagged her with a piece of cloth. They later allegedly opened the cupboard and escapes with jewels.





Suguna who reached the house in the evening found her daughter lying unconscious and inquiries revealed about the arrival of the 'guests'. Based on their complaint, Selaiyur police have registered a case and collected CCTV footage from the locality.