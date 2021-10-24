Chennai man declared brain dead after fall, family donates organs

Chennai :

The deceased D Kamalesh of Ayyavoo Colony was a private firm employee and the incident happened on Friday morning. Since larve had formed on the morninga tree branch, Kamalesh wanted to break the branch to prevent the insects from entering the house. However, in the bid, Kamalesh slipped from the terrace and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital, but he was declared brought dead on Saturday evening. While his family members have come forward to donate his organs, Aminjikarai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.