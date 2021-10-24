Koyambedu flyover will be opened before Deepavali: Minister EV Velu

Chennai :

After inspecting the flyover construction works at Koyambedu, he said they wanted the flyover to be open for public usage before Deepavali and the works are underway round the clock.





“The Chief Minister has given his consent for opening the flyover and we will soon announce the opening date,” he told reporters.





The work on the 1.15-km flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai at Koyambedu, being built at a cost of Rs 93 crore, faced huge delay due to heavy traffic flow along the arterial road.





The unidirectional flyover would ease the flow of vehicles in the busy junction of JN Salai-Kaliamman Koil street which witnesses heavy traffic snarl throughout the day. The stretch houses Mofussil Bus Terminus and the Omni Bus Stand, besides the Koyambedu vegetable market.





Highway department officials said nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the vehicular traffic would shift to the flyover while the buses, autorickshaws and taxis will remain at grade. “The opening of the flyover will also provide relief to the pedestrians who are finding it difficult to cross the busy road,” the official added.