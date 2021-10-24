Four ganja peddlerskill biz rival, surrender

Chennai :

The deceased Silambarasan of Kollacheri went missing on October 15 and after his wife lodged a complaint at Kundrathur police station, four men — Varun (18), Vignesh (21), Praveenkumar (21) and Govindaraj (23) — surrendered at a court claiming they murdered Silambarasan and buried his body.





Kundrathur police took the four suspects into custody on Friday and Silambarasan’s body was exhumed in the presence of tahsildar on Saturday and sent for post-mortem.





After investigation, police said Silambarasan was murdered due to the rivalry between ganja-peddling gangs led by Sikka Ravi and Siva.





“Sikka Ravi has several cases pending and recently moved to Kundrathur. The deceased Silambarasan is Siva’s close aide and they had hatched a plan to eliminate Sikka Ravi.





However, Ravi, who learnt about the plan, invited Silambaran through friends and hacked him to death before burying his body at the cemetery near Natham,” said police.