LB poll aftermath: Rivals hurl petrol bomb at house of DMDK functionary in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

Police sources said the attack followed a quarrel over the Thallimedu panchayat vice-chairman post, the election to which was held on Friday.





Police said Rajasekar, the area treasurer of DMDK in Chengalpattu, tried to make his supporter the vice-chairman, but a few people did not agree.





There were a few arguments and quarrels, and later during polls, Rajasekar’s supporter was elected the vice-chairman.





Following that, in the night, Rajesekar was sleeping inside the house when the thatched portion of his house caught fire.





Rajasekar and his family members rushed outside and found two men escaping on a two-wheeler. The locals managed to douse the fire themselves and found it was a petrol bomb that caused the fire.





On information, Paalur police arrived at the spot and registered a case. They are trying to identify those behind the act with the help of CCTV footage from the locality.