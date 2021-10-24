Two college students among 3 held for murder near Kolathur

Chennai :

The deceased, V Arumugam (27) of Villupuram district, had been staying at his uncle Murugavel’s house in Puthagaram near Kolathur. He was employed at a shop selling construction materials in the locality.





A week ago, after a quarrel broke out between him and Murugavel, Arumugam who was drunk allegedly beat his uncle. Murugavel’s son Ajith Kumar, a final-year B Com student, who came to know about the assault on Friday decided to murder Arumugam.





Ajith Kumar, his friend R Rajesh Kumar (19), also a final-year student, and one N Ashok (21) of TP Chathiram, a history-sheeter, surrounded Arumugam at Subash Nagar on Friday night and hacked him to death.





Ajith Kumar then informed his mother Alamelu about the murder and she alerted the police about the incident. On information, Puzhal police rushed to the spot and retrieved his body, and Puzhal Assistant Commissioner Adhimoolam and team secured the trio from their hideout in Chromepet. A two-wheeler and two machetes were seized from them and all three were remanded in judicial custody.