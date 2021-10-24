Gold worth Rs 23 lakh found beneath seat cushion on flight from Dubai

Chennai :

The same flight was about to depart to Hyderabad as a domestic flight and the staff were cleaning it when they noticed one of the seats tampered with.





The airport manager was informed and the security officers recovered two packets from beneath the seat cushion and handed them over to the Customs officers.





The officers on examination found it carried 470 grams of gold worth Rs 23 lakh and are probing to nab the culprits.