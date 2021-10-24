Pocso cases: 2 held, another gets 5-yr jail

Chennai :

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Royapuram police for sexually assaulting a widow’s teen daughter. The accused G Gowtham of Kallakurichi developed a relationship with the widow and stayed at her house in Royapuram, said police.





Recently, he started sexually abusing the woman’s 13-year-old daughter apart from beating her two other children. Based on her complaint, Royapuram police arrested Gowtham under Pocso Act and remanded him.





Meanwhile, Poonamallee all-women police arrested a 28-year-old man for sexual assault on a minor girl on the promise of marriage. While her parents had lodged a complaint that their 16-year-old daughter went missing at Kundrathur police station, police secured her along with her boyfriend V Vijayakumar (28) of Nandambakkam. Since he had sexually assaulted her on the promise of marriage, police arrested him under Pocso Act and remanded him.





Meanwhile, the court for Pocso cases sentenced a 21-year-old man to five years of imprisonment in connection with a case registered in 2018. The accused G Balachandran alias Praveen of Kosapet was arrested for sexual assault on a four-year-old girl when he was 18. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.