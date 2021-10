The Tambaram Police Commissionerate will be functioning from the Tambaram-Selaiyur sub-registrar office ad hoc as the Commissionerate’s Special Officer Ravi, who had been scouting for a suitable location, was not satisfied with any location yet.

Representative Image Chennai : The Rs 1.9 crore worth of new building for the Tambaram-Selaiyur sub-registrar office had been picked as the office's inauguration was stalled due to change of government.