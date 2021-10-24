Chennai cop suspended after drunk driving VIP escort vehicle, tiff with motorists

Chennai :

The constable, M Saravanan (27) of Nariangadu police quarters, can be seen arguing with people who stopped the car in one of the videos.





Passersby stopped the car on Thiruveethi Amman kovil street in Arumbakkam after the car passed by in a rash manner posing a threat to fellow motorists.





Saravanan who was behind the wheel allegedly developed a quarrel with the people claiming that nobody can take action against him since he drives the vehicle for VIPs and judges.





Traffic cops rushed to the spot on information and found four other men in the car and all of them were drunk, said police. While Saravanan's friends managed to sneak out of the spot, traffic sub-inspector Balakrishna Pillai tried to take a breathalyser test with Saravanan, but the latter refused to cooperate and tried to attack the cop in uniform.





However, others overpowered him and thwarted his attempt. While Saravanan created a ruckus at the spot after removing his shirt, traffic cops pushed him back in the escort vehicle and took him to Arumbakkam police station for an inquiry.





Tension prevailed at the spot due to the incident. When contacted, a senior police official in the Armed Reserve wing said that the constable has been placed under suspension.