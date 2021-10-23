Tambaram police commissionerate temporarily moved to Tambaram-Selaiyur sub registrar office

Chennai :

The Tambaram commissionerate will be functioning from the Tambaram-Selaiyur sub registrar office ad hoc as the commissionerate's Special Officer Ravi, who had been scouting for a suitable location, was not satisfied by any location yet.





The Rs 1.90 crores worth new building for the Tambaram-Selaiyur sub registrar office had been picked as the office's inauguration was stalled due to the change of government in the state. Now that the commissionerate will function from this office, the sub-registrar office will continue operating in its current rented location.





The new building was visited by Chengalpattu District Collector Rahul Nath and Tambaram commissionerate's Special Officer Ravi.





Meanwhile, a spot in the National Sidhdha Hospital complex in Tambaram GST road has been marked for the construction of the commissionerate.