Faction-feud: DMDK member escapes petrol bomb attack in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)'s branch secretary Rajasekar aspired for the Thellimedu vice chairman post in the civic polls, so did a member of the rival faction.





Rajasekar won the post, and this angered the opposing group. While sleeping at his home last night miscreants hurled petrol bomb at his house. Alarmed by the explosion, his neighbours rushed to douse the fire.









Rajasekar's house.





No one was injured in the attack. A case was registered by the Palur police, the probe is on.