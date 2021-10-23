Padma Shri awardee, cardiologist Dr KA Abraham dies at 79 in Vellore hospital

Chennai :

Dr Abraham was a renowned Cardiologist with immense experience. He worked for 25 years at the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital, Chennai and was the Chief Medical Director of the Southern Railways. During his tenure, the hospital is reported to have grown to become a referral hospital which carried out over 1,000 open heart surgeries every year.





He had graduated from the Christian Medical College and Hospital, Vellore and began his career by joining the Indian Army, serving the forces during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.





Dr. Abraham served in many reputed institutions in India and Overseas and held high academic and medical positions. He won several awards - National Award for professional excellence by the Ministry of Railways, India (1986), Professor Emeritus, Tamil Nadu, Dr. MGR Medical University, Honoured Padma Shri (1999) and Lifetime Achievement award from Dr. MGR Medical Varsity, Chennai (2011).