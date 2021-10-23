Activists rescue three dogs from IIT Madras in critical condition

Chennai :

“On Friday, the volunteers visited the campus, where they found three dogs in a critical condition, immediately took them to the private veterinary hospital at RA Puram, the doctors said that the dogs were not fed properly, and two dogs might die. One of the dogs did not take food for seven to eight days, we are not sure whether they were not fed or it has not been taken because of trauma. And most of the dogs were dehydrated; even other dogs inside the campus are in a bad state because they are kept inside the enclosure, ” said Muthukumar Balu, an animal activist.





Institute says, "IIT Madras is implementing the instructions of the NGT-appointed Permanent Committee and the Hon'ble High Court. The Institute is reporting periodically to the NGT and updating the HC at each hearing."