Man, 60-yr-old mother awarded 10 years’ jail for dowry death

Chennai :

The police team remanded the two accused J Velayutham, 28, a resident of Bashiyam Street in Otteri, and his mother J Babyammal, 60, who was found guilty by the court, in the convicted prison block in Puzhal. Police said Velayutham, who was employed at a private firm, had married one Parimala, 22, in 2013.





The couple lived at the house along with his parents. The newly wedded woman was harassed by her husband Velayutham and Babyammal demanding more money as dowry. Parimala ended her life on September 6, 2014.





Based on her parents’ complaint, Otteri police registered a case of unnatural death and probed it. Later, they altered the case and arrested her husband Velayutham and mother-in-law Babyammal for abetting her suicide.