IB field officer found dead at his apartment in Choolaimedu

Chennai :

According to the police, deceased Raveendran is an assistant central intelligence officer of the central agency. Raveendran, deployed in the city, had been handling the collection of intelligence on various political sources etc, said the police. Raveendran used to live alone at his apartment in Anthireyapuram, Choolaimedu.





According to the police, on Thursday, the neighbours informed the control room about a foul smell emanating from the flat. Police, on breaking open the door, found Raveendran lying dead in the bathroom.





The body had started to decompose. The Choolaimedu police registered a case after informing his sister and brother staying in the city and sent the body to the KMCH for post mortem.