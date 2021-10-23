Suspended special DGP delaying case proceedings: AG

Chennai :

The Advocate General’s submission before Justice C Saravanan came when a petition moved by the suspended IPS officer was heard by the judge.





Rajesh Das had submitted through his counsel that the Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, inquiring a sexual harassment complaint lodged against him by a woman Superintendent of Police (SP) has framed charges against him and challenged it contending that two IPS officers in the committee are intentionally acting against him and the officers should have been dropped from the panel. Rajesh Das also wanted a copy of a report framed by the committee.





The AG said the charge sheet has already been framed against the suspended IPS officer and he is intentionally delaying the proceedings of the case.





On hearing the submissions, Justice C Saravanan ordered to maintain the status quo for four weeks on the proceedings of the internal complaints committee probing the suspended officer. The judge also asked the State government to file its report during the next hearing.