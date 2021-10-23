Biriyani shop owner agrees to pay Rs 10L damages, gets bail

Chennai :

Justice M Dhandapani granted bail to Amjath Basha and Muniyandi with a condition asking the petitioners to appear before the Arni town police station daily by 10.30 am.





“The decision is considering the period of incarceration undergone by the petitioners and the fact that the petitioners without prejudice to their rights are ready to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the complainant, named Priyadarshini,” the HC said in its order.





The court directed the petitioners to pay the compensation in demand draft to the Priyadharshini, the mother of the deceased girl Loshini.





On September 8, 2020, Loshini along with her family members had visited a biriyani shop in Arni. All of them had eaten biriyani as their dinner at the hotel. The next day morning all the family members had fallen ill and Priyadharshini’s daughter (Loshini) died.





Priyadharshini then complained before the Arni police station against the hotel management and police arrested the hotel owner and an employee and filed cases under sections 308 and 304 (2) of the IPC.