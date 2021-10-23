GCC drops caste names from 2 city waterbodies

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, two water bodies in Ambattur and Sholinganallur zones were named Vannan Kulam, in which Vannan denotes a caste.





“During a review meeting conducted by the Chief Minister, he instructed the officials to change the name of the water bodies to Vanna Kulam from Vannan Kulam. Department secretary also wrote a letter to change the names as per the instruction of the Chief Minister,” the official added.





Based on the letter, the civic body passed a resolution to change the names of both the water bodies as Vanna Kulam. As the resolution has been passed, the names of the water bodies have changed officially.





It may be noted that the civic body carried out eco-restoration and desilting works in both the ponds under Chennai Mega City Development Mission during the previous year. The two water bodies are in the list of 210 water bodies in the city, which are undergoing eco-restoration.





Similarly, the civic body also passed a resolution to name a newly created park in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone after former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The park has been created at a cost of Rs 56 lakh.