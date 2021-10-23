DVAC sleuths raid construction firm for sub-standard work

Coimbatore :

The firm has been accused of building slum clearance board tenements in Chennai of sub-standard quality. It has also been awarded contracts to build the Namakkal Medical College building and other major construction projects during the AIADMK government.





A team of DVAC sleuths from Tiruvarur entered the firm’s office at Nallipalayam in the morning and locked the doors from inside. The local police were deployed in large numbers.





Similarly, another team carried out a search at the house of Thennarasu at Vavipalayam near Paramathivelur. The search continued beyond 9 pm and it is not known if the police had seized any valuables following the raid.