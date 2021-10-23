Cancer awareness bus flagged off by Ma Subramanian to cover 98 locations

Chennai :

“As instructed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, 57 lakh people who are yet to take their second dose of vaccination will be prioritised for this camp. People should come forward to take the vaccine during tomorrow’s camp,” the Minister said, adding that the number of camps has been increased to 50,000.Noting that many countries were witnessing a surge in COVID cases in the recent days, he said vaccination was the only way to prevent coronavirus infection.





“Regarding actor Vivekh’s death, the Union government has confirmed that it was not related to COVID vaccine. So there is no need for hesitancy in getting the vaccine,” Subramanian added.





Meanwhile, the Health Department has chosen 98 locations across the State to create awareness among the people about cancer and its prevention.





“Apart from giving treatment for cancer, the institute prevents cancer by creating awareness among the people. The mobile cancer awareness bus that is launched today will be sent to 98 places across Tamil Nadu, and District Collectors of each district have been instructed to take charge and safeguard the vehicle when it reaches their district. Through this vehicle, we will create awareness about cancer and its prevention,” the Minister added.