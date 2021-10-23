Noon-meal scheme to be upgraded with fortified rice and more by Nov 1

Chennai :

Even though the children were provided dry rations such as rice, dhal and eggs during the lockdown, authorities say there was no mechanism to monitor whether the students got the required protein and calories as per government norms.





“Students will be given eggs for protein on all the working days. Besides, the noon meal will have fortified rice with nine nutrients such as vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, folic acid, iron and zinc,” a senior official said.





He also added that a pilot project of fortified rice with three nutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 will also be implemented soon.





Stating that a sum of Rs 2,078.70 crore has been allotted for the noon-meal scheme in the State for 2021-22, he said, “Iron, folic acid and deworming tablets will be distributed to the students. Health cards will also be maintained for each beneficiary in convergent with the Health Department.” The official said, each primary level child studying from classes 1 to 5 will get 557 calories and 19 grams of protein, which is higher than the Union Government’s norms of 450 and 12 respectively.





“Likewise, the authorities will also ensure that each upper primary student will get 735 calories and 23 grams of protein against the Centre’s norm of 700 and 20 respectively,” he said.





As Saturdays might be working days as portions have to be covered before March, authorities are also discussing to noon meal on that day too for additional nutrition.





“As a part of the modernisation of noon-meal centres, gas connections will be given and steps have already been taken for ISO certification of the centres,” the official added.