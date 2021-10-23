High Court seeks plans to provide meals during emergencies

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu was hearing a plea to direct the government not to suspend midday meal programme in any circumstance.





“What the pandemic may have taught humanity is to not take anything for granted and be prepared for the worst. It would do well for the State to prepare a plan of action where, whether there is any natural calamity or disaster or the pandemic or anything which is beyond the everyday difficulty, there is a Plan-B or a Plan-C ready, so that the vulnerable children and young adults do not go without nutritious meals,” the bench held.





Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said classes 9 and 10 students were getting nutritious meals since September 1 when classes resumed, while the remaining students would get the meal when classes resumed on November 1.





The bench then sought a status report, including details of whether there is plan in place to deal with a situation like the one brought about by the pandemic.