On a declining trend, Tamil Nadu reports 1,152 new infections

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest number of 147 cases, followed by 140 in Coimbatore. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases. The total number of cases in the State reached 26,92,949 on Friday.





After 1,29,109 people were tested in the past 24 hours, an overall TPR of 0.9 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest of 1.6 per cent in Tirupur and the second-highest of 0.8 per cent in Chennai.





The active cases in the State stood at 13,531. The highest number of active cases was in Chennai at 1,704.





With 19 deaths more deaths, The total toll went to 35,987. So far, 26,43,431 people have recovered from COVID in the State, after 1,392 more were discharged from several hospitals.