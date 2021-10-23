Vivekh’s death coincidental, not vax-related: AEFI panel

Chennai :

Vivekh died on April 17, two days after he took the COVID-19 vaccine, which led to fears and vaccine hesitancy among the people.





In a report dated September 14, the AEFI said that Vivekh’s death was coincidental and not related to the Covaxin shot that he had taken on April 15.





The committee said the medical reason for the actor’s death was due to ‘acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock with ventricular fibrillation in a known case of hypertension.’ The actor had suffered a cardiac arrest due to an underlying condition of hypertension.





The AEFI committee has categorised actor Vivek’s death as ‘C,’ which refers to: Coincidental—Underlying or emerging condition(s), or conditions caused by exposure to something other than the vaccine.