Over 100 inmates of IMH receive Aadhaar cards

Chennai :

Those who received their identity cards are represented under the guardianship of IMH, represented by the director of the institute, Dr Poorna Chandrika.





The institute has organised a medical camp along with the District Differently-Abled Welfare Department to identify the percentage of disability and apply for Aadhaar cards.





“Everyone should have an identity, which these people did not have for so many years. This is the first process in getting their smart card from the government. So far, we have applied for 198 inmates, of which more 100 received their Aadhaar cards so far. On Friday, an additional 80 -90 inmates have applied for it. Until the patients are here, they won’t get any benefits. They will be supported under the government scheme only after they are discharged and are independent,” said Dr Poorna Chandrika.





The process was not easy. Many of those who are rescued from the streets and are homeless had already availed Aadhaar card. So when the institute authorities tried to apply for Aadhaar for its inmates, it was shown as duplicated and they had to apply again. “There are a lot of legal issues,” the director added.





A senior official from the Differently Abled Welfare Department, Chennai district, said, “a normal person would require 100 per cent scanning of iris and hand. But for people with disability, there is an exemption that the application will be approved even if only 50 per cent screening is done.”