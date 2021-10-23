Stalin inaugurates web portals, Tamil computing software

Chennai :

‘eMunnetram’ (https://emunnetram.tn.gov.in/), developed by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) will be used for reviewing the progress of all major infrastructure projects in TN. TNeGA also developed ‘IT Nanban’ to engage with the IT Industry.





This will enable all IT and ITES companies to interact with the government and contribute to policymaking. “IT Nanban portal will be a transparent medium for IT/ITeS businesses to directly participate and improve governance which would also increase ease of doing business,” Stalin said.





The two Tamil computing softwares were developed by Tamil Virtual Academy. The ‘Keezhadi - Tamizhinaiya Keyboard’ will function with Tamil’99 keyboard, phonetic keyboard and old typewriter keyboard. ‘Tamizhi - Tamizhinaiya Unicode Converter’ will convert text, file, and folder typed in Vanavil and other fonts in doc, docx, rtf, xls, xlsx, ods ppt, and pptx formats and they can be downloaded from www.tamilvu.org for free.