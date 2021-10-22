Czech Republic Ambassador calls on Stalin ahead of film festival

The Ambassador of Czech Republic Milan Hovorka called on CM Stalin in connection with a film festival being hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic, New Delhi and the Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic, Chennai and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation.
Chennai:
The Czech Film Festival is being held on October 22 and 23 at Tagore Film Centre NFDC, in Chennai.
Dr M Mathiventhan, Minister of Tourism will be the Chief Guest; His Excellency Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, is the Guest of Honour, Dr. B. Chandra Mohan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Tamil Nadu and Ar Rm Arun,Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai will preside over the function.
Special guests include Sivan Kannan, President, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation and Poornima Bhagyaraj.
