Stalin launches two interactive web portals and free-to-use Tamil language software

Chennai :

The first portal e-Munnetram' is a platform that will facilitate review of the progress of all major infrastructure projects of Tamil Nadu. The second one, IT Nanban will allow the state govt to engage with the IT Industry. This initiative will enable all IT/ITES companies in Tamil Nadu to interact with state Government and contribute to policy making decisions.





The two softwares Keezhadi - Tamizhinaiya Keyboard will function with three types of keyboards including Tamil 99 keyboard, phonetic keyboard and the old typewriter keyboard. Tamizhi - Tamizhinaiya Unicode Converter can convert text, file, and folder which are typed in Vanavil and other fonts in doc, docx, rtf, xls, xlsx, ods ppt, and pptx formats. These can be downloaded from www.tamilvu.org at free of cost.