CM Stalin issues appointment orders to faculties of Kolathur HR and CE

Chennai :

At least 11 persons, including a librarian and a physical education staff, were recruited for Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur, Chennai. The staff were recruited based on an interview conducted on October 18.





HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, in the recently concluded state Budget session, announced that HR&CE department would setup four new arts and science colleges in Kolathur, Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, Thoppampatti in Dindigul district and Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. The Minister also announced that courses such as B.Com, BCA, BBA and B.Sc (Computer Science) will be present along with the regular courses.





Following the announcement, the state decided to commence classes for the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur from this academic year and it was decided to construct a new college in five acres land in Kolathur. Meanwhile, before the construction of the new college, the state decided to commence the classes for students and decided to temporarily start the college activities in Everwin Higher Secondary School in Kolathur.





Following that, the notification to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff were given in the newspapers and from the applicants the eligible candidates were recruited.





Controversy in recruitment





Meanwhile, political parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi kicked off a new controversy in the recruitment of the staff for the new college by citing the eligibility criteria mentioned in the recruitment notification that only Hindus can apply for the post of faculties. NTK leader Seeman questioned the secular credentials of the state for which Sekarbabu replied that the recruitment is carried out based on the provisions of HR&CE Act which states that faculties paid by HR&CE department should only be Hindus as the money to pay their salary is obtained from devotees through their donations to HR&CE temples.



