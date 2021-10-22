Madras High Court appreciates Forest staff for capturing tiger alive

Chennai :

On recording the status report by the State Government Pleader P Muthukumar, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesalavu had appreciated the Forest Department for capturing the elusive tiger alive.





“It is heartening to note that tiger MDT-23 has been captured alive. We appreciate the efforts taken by forest officials in capturing the animal alive,” the bench said.





The government’s status report said that the animal was spotted by the tracking team while it was lying in a bush near Kootra Parai AP camp on October 15, 2021 and tranquilised.





“MDT-23 was of older age and under severe stress due to the intensive search operations and existing health issues found not fit for long travel to Chennai. It was shifted to Mysuru Zoo and Rescue Centre,” the government submitted.





The Forest Department said that the tiger has been regularly monitored by the veterinarians in Mysuru and the updates are being sent to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The government has also submitted a few WhatsApp messages about the tiger before the court. “The tiger was doing well at the rehabilitation center in Mysuru. MDT-23’s health condition started showing improvement. Blood hemoglobin level was reported as improving. The tiger was also released for open air exposure inside the zoo,” the updates from the Mysuru Zoo and Rescue Center read.





The judges also wanted the government to assess the behaviour of the tiger. “The government may ascertain the psychology and behavior of the animal. An expert opinion may be taken to take care of the tiger,” directed the HC.



