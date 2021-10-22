CBI probes Customs officer after Rs 74L found in his bag at Bengaluru airport

Chennai :

CBI Chennai has registered a case of a disproportionate asset (DA) against a Chennai airport customs officer after Rs 74.8 lakh was found in his bag at Bengaluru airport in January this year. The CBI has identified the officer as Mohammed Irfan Ahmed, Superintendent of Customs, Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai. His wife has been also cited as an accused by the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau, Chennai.





The said officer and his wife had booked a flight to Lucknow from Chennai via Bengaluru but missed the connection flight. His baggage was checked by the Income Tax department when they found he was carrying a large amount of money and some gold for which Mohammed Irfan Ahamed and his wife Tahzeen Mumtaz failed to give a satisfactory account on Jan 19.



