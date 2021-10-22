History-sheeter held at gunpoint for hurling Molotov cocktail at house

Chennai :

A man with a criminal background who hurled a Molotov cocktail at a house in Tondiarpet on Thursday was arrested by police at gunpoint. The accused Mani alias Kulla Mani has several cases including murder charges pending against him at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station.





In July, he shifted to Kailasam street on Tondiarpet and was arrested in the same month for attacking an elderly woman with a knife. Mani, who was released on bail recently, wanted to take revenge on those who helped police arrest him.





On Thursday morning, he reached Kailasam Street with a petrol-filled glass bottle but hurled it at the wrong house. Though none were injured, Tondiarpet police rushed to the spot and secured Mani at gunpoint. He was taken to the police station for interrogation.



