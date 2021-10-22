Woman councillor arrested in ganja peddling case at swearing-in ceremony

Chennai :

Vandalur police arrested a 32-year-old woman ward councillor in a ganja peddling case on Wednesday during the swearing-in ceremony in Nedunkundram. The Chengalpattu police identified the arrested councillor as Vijayalakshmi of Nedungundram, the wife of history-sheeter Surya. Police said Vijayalakshmi contested the recent local body election as an independent and got elected as the councillor of the 9th ward of Nedungundram. Police said her husband Surya has more than 40 cases against him in Peerkankaranai, Vandalur, Oteri, Selaiyur, Manimangalam and Guduvancherry police stations and is currently in prison. He was in the news in August last year when Chengalpattu police tried to arrest him after he reached a BJP function in Vandalur to join the party. On Wednesday, after Vijayalakshmi took oath as the councillor and came down from the stage, Vandalur Otteri police surrounded her and took her to the van.



