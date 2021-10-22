Five kilograms of gold, electronic goods seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Customs officials seized 5.06 kg gold and electronic goods totally worth Rs.2.68 crores and arrested five passengers on Wednesday. Based on intelligence, 10 male passengers who arrived from Dubai were intercepted at the exit gate and detained by the AIU officers.





On examination of their checked-in baggage, the officials found gold foils concealed inside the used laptops and tablets. They recovered the 24-karat gold, weighing 5.06 kg and worth Rs 2.19 crore and seized it. Further, undeclared electronic goods worth Rs 48.6 lakh were seized from them under the Customs Act, 1962. The customs officers arrested five passengers and further investigations are in progress.



