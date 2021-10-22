Treated water from Nesapakkam plant to replenish Porur lake

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water press release, the tertiary treated reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant is being constructed at a cost of Rs 47.24 crore. The capacity of the plant will be 10 million litres per day (MLD). “The water treated at the plant will be diverted to Porur lake and works are underway to lay pipe for 12 kilometres to connect the lake and the treatment plant,” the release said.





Around 88 per cent of the works have been completed and the trial run will start before January next year.





While addressing the press, Nehru said the Metro Water supplies 1,000 MLD in the city and measures have been taken to treat sewage and store it in lakes.





“We have a target to treat 800 MLD. Presently, facilities have been created to treat 140 MLD,” he added.





Meanwhile, the Metro Water carried out desilting works at sewage lines across the city to prevent floods during the Northeast monsoon. “Moreover, we have plans to replace pipes that are older than 50 years as well as pipes in bad conditions,” he said.





He further stated that superintending engineers have been appointed as monitoring officers to attend to complaints from the public pertaining to monsoon rains.





Apart from the Nesapakkam sewage treatment plant Metrowater carries out sewage pipe replacement work on Anna Main Road in KK Nagar.



